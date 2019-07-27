Suspect in local police chase apprehended

A Titusville woman who allegedly evaded police during a high-speed car chase on July 12 was apprehended Thursday morning by Warren-based State Police before being turned over to the Titusville Police Department.

Sarah Umanita Bloom, 28, had a warrant issued for her arrest on July 15 following the car chase. She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Lincoln S. Zilhaver in Meadville.

Warren-based State Police said they were not at liberty to release any information regarding the apprehension of Bloom on Thursday or her transfer over to police in Titusville.

On July 12, Bloom was reportedly driving a black 2006 Hyundai Elantra when police first made contact at the intersection of North Perry and West Elm Street. Police allegedly saw Bloom drive through a gravel area between Burger King and Charter Plastic. Officers radioed in the registration of the vehicle and were advised by dispatch that the car was owned by a woman with a suspended driver’s license.

Bloom allegedly did not stop driving when police activated their emergency lights and siren, instead making a right turn onto West Elm Street. Police followed as Bloom made a left turn onto North Washington Street and allegedly proceeded to run through the stop signs at North Washington Street and Union Street before fleeing the city on North Perry Street. Officers continued their pursuit of Bloom as she reportedly drove through two more stop signs and passed another driver on the crest of a hill. The chase was terminated by police near the intersection of Stewart Road and Buells Corners Road reportedly due to the recklessness of Bloom and for the safety of other drivers.

Bloom is facing a felony 3 charge for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines; three summary charges for failing to stop at a stop sign, a maximum sentence of 90 days in prison and $300 in fines for each charge; a summary charge for careless driving; a summary charge for reckless driving; and a summary charge for driving a vehicle while the operator’s driving privileges were suspended.

If convicted on all charges, Bloom faces a maximum sentence of 8 years and 175 days in prison and $16,800 in fines.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6, at 11 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville.