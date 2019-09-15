Local author to speak at Erie book festival

She may have written only one book so far, but local author Jessica Hilburn is already garnering some attention for her efforts.

Hilburn will speak at the second annual Flagship City Book Festival in Erie today, an event which showcases area authors and novelists. Earlier this year, Hilburn released her debut book “Hidden History of Northwestern Pennsylvania.”

For her presentation, Hilburn said she intends to focus on pieces of Erie’s history from her book. As its name implies, “Hidden History” focuses on lesser known events from Northwestern Pennsylvania’s past. In particular, Hilburn said she’ll speak about the Marx Toys company, which was once the largest toy company in the world, and the Carpatho-Russian immigrant population in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Her presentation will begin at 11 a.m. The Flagship City Book Festival will take place today, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cashier’s House, located at 413 State St., Erie. The festival began on Friday and finishes today.

In addition to her presentation, Hilburn said she may have copies of her book available for purchase, and will do signings. Those who cannot make it to the festival will have the chance to get their copies of Hilburn’s book signed at the Tarbell House in Titusville on Nov. 2.

