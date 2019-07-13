Driver evades local police in high-speed chase

A driver of a black Hyundai managed to elude Titusville Police in a high speed chase which took place Friday afternoon.

According to communication regarding the chase heard over The Herald’s police radio, pursuit began in town, at least partially occurring on North Perry Street, beginning around 2:50 p.m. The driver was identified as female, and it was later reported that she was a Titusville area resident.

Police followed the driver out of town onto Route 8 north, later following them on multiple dirt roads around town. During the chase, the driver reportedly drove at roughly 65 miles per hour, and failed to halt at multiple stop signs.

Pursuit eventually at some point moved onto Stewart Road, moving past Cloverdale Road and heading north. The driver reportedly turned left onto Buells Corner Road, but was lost after they made another turn at an unknown point.

“After we crossed Mcgeetown Road, she really picked it up,” one of the officers said over the radio. “We had to hold back.”

Titusville Police said the high rate of speeds and curvy dirt roads the streets were on caused a potential danger to the public and officers, so they slowed down for safety reasons.

The chase was terminated at 3:08 p.m. Initially, Corry-based State Police were called in to assist, but said they would not pursue as the suspect was “a known individual in Titusville.”

Titusville Police said the pursuit began during a routine patrol, and that the vehicle allegedly committed a traffic violation. Police attempted Titusville Police said they would release more details, and that the incident is still under investigation. A name and address of the suspect is known to police.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.