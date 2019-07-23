Area roads, homes ravaged by flooding

Severe flooding in Crawford and Venango County on Friday evening led to road closures and property damage across the area.

Southern Crawford County was issued a severe thunderstorm warning by the National Weather Service on Friday night. The subsequent runoff led to flooding in the city of Titusville, and in the surrounding communities of Centerville and Hydetown.

Dan Roberts, a Hydetown resident, took pictures outside his home on Gresham Road to document the aftermath of the floodwaters.

“I would say that it was a good 3 to 4 feet of water that came through,” Roberts said. “That road had just been blacktopped a year or two ago. The water must have undermined it and ripped up chunks of the blacktop during the flood.”

Roberts said he got home from work on Friday night at 11, after which he watched the floodwater sweep over the road and into his neighbor’s properties. He said he continued watching until after 2 a.m., at which point the water was several feet higher than a bridge extending off his property.

“It wasn’t until the next morning that I saw the bridge was gone,” he said. “I came out to take pictures and saw the damage for myself. I know my insurance won’t cover the bridge, and it’s a little concerning. There’s no way that any emergency vehicle would be able to reach my house without the bridge, and that’s worrisome for me because I have three little girls at home.”

Roberts said he hopes to get in contact with his local representative to see if there’s any way they can help him repair his bridge.

The section of Gresham Road/Johnson Road/Hydetown Road from Washington Street in Oil Creek Township to Main Street in Hydetown, the road that Roberts lives on, has been declared closed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Other roadways that were closed in Crawford County due to damage sustained during the flood include Fish Flats Road/Sparta Street/Britton Road from Garland Street, in Centerville to White Road, in Rome Township; and Faunce Town Road from Washington Street in Troy Township to Maple Hill Road in Troy Township.

Deep Hollow Road from Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township to Route 322 in Cranberry Township in Venango County has also been closed by PennDOT.

AccuWeather meteorologist Alyson Hoegg said Titusville and the surrounding area received between 3 to 4 inches of rain on Friday night. Because the thunderstorm was so isolated over a 12 hour period, Hoegg said flooding was inevitable.

“When the rain is coming down as hard as it was, it’s easy to accumulate an inch of water in less than 30 minutes,” she said. “Flooding is highly likely to occur under those conditions, greatly increasing the potential of power outages and damaged property.”

Titusville City Police Patrolman Shane Slagle said bridges and roadways within the greater area of the city were fine following the flooding in town. Ken L’Huillier, a driver for the Titusville Fire Department, said the runoff was contained to areas that typically experience flooding during periods of high rainfall like Friday night.

“Streets like Franklin, Martin and Brown experienced normal flooding for this kind of storm,” L’Huillier said. “We took barricades to help divert the water and let it run it’s course.”

L’Huillier said the fire station has received no reports of any severe damage within the city limits as a result of the flooding over the weekend.

Power outages were reported by residents and business owners on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Joan Mangel said she lost power around 8 p.m., but that her back-up generator kicked in soon afterwards.

“We were one of the lucky ones,” Mangel said in reference to her and her husband. “We purchased a generator years ago because we heard about the frequent outages that happen in this area of town during thunderstorms.”

Mangel and her husband live on Warner Road in Titusville. She said many of her neighbors didn’t get their power back until Saturday morning, and that many of them had water in their basements. She also said a lot of her friends on Facebook posted about not having any power during the storm.

“Our house was luckily untouched for the most part because we’re on a hill,” Mangel said. “We had a few pools of water in our yard, but that was it. Most people nearby experienced brown outs from what I’ve heard though.”

Roberts said PennDOT workers came on Saturday morning to examine the extent of the damage, but did not say when repair work was expected to begin. His residence sits on a hill, higher than his neighbors who he said suffered far worse property damage.

“An elderly couple, who wasn’t home at the time, had the back wall of their house get taken out by the water,” Roberts said. “The creek was running right through their home. I know a lot of my neighbors had their basements fill with water, and some of their cars got pushed across their yard because of how high the water got. It really affected the whole community.”

