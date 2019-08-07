New organizers take on Titusville Beer Fest

The annual Titusville Beer Fest, a popular part of the Oil Festival, found itself in trouble earlier this year when its regular organizer, the Blue Canoe, announced that it would close in March. However, a new local brewery has stepped up to the plate to keep the event going.

Orr’s Brewing Company has taken over organizing the Titusville Beer Fest, formerly known as the Drake’s Folly Beer Fest. Despite some bumps along the way, Kari Orr, co-owner of the brewery, said that they’re prepared for the annual event.

“This being our first year, there’s been a lot (of work),” Orr said. “It’s definitely a learning curve.”

Orr had frequently attended the Beer Fest in the past with her husband, and the two were major fans. As such, when the announcement that the Blue Canoe was going to close, they knew they had to step in.

“With the Blue Canoe being gone, we would hate to see it gone,” Orr said.

The community was a major factor in the brewery’s decision to handle the event. Orr said that the Titusville public has been very supportive of Orr’s Brewing Company ever since it first started out.

As for why people like the Beer Fest, Orr had a straightforward reasoning.

“People like to drink, and they like to see what new beers all these different breweries from all over have to offer,” she said.

According to Orr, there has been an upsurge in new breweries opening, making events like the Beer Fest more of a draw. She said Orr’s Brewing Company may even unveil a new brew at the event.

For the 2019 iteration, Orr’s Brewing Company has coordinated the participation of nearly 20 breweries, as well as several home brewing clubs to attend. Each will be bringing their own variety of beers to serve.

Unlike pervious versions of the event, Orr said the entirety of the Franklin Street block between Spring Street and Central Avenue will be separated off specifically for the Beer Fest, allowing for more space.

That isn’t the only change the Beer Fest will see. Orr said that there will now be tables and chairs for people to rest at, as well as some coverings for event goers.

“We did a poll online to see what people wanted improved from what was already a great and fun event, and they said they wanted seating and some shade,” Orr said.

While the first Beer Fest under the Orr Brewery’s stewardship still has yet to happen, Orr said the business is already planning to organize next year’s iteration.

“We plan to do it from here on out,” she said. “As long as we’re able, we’re excited to do it.”

She also said that things will likely be easier for the brewery in future years, as they will already have all the connections necessary to run the event prepared and have an idea of how to get things going.

The Titusville Beer Fest will take place on Aug. 10 and is split between two sessions. One is from 1 to 4 p.m., and the other is at 5 to 8 p.m.

Confirmed participating breweries include Ellicottville Brewing Company, Koehlers Brewing, Fat Heads, Black Monk, Erie Brewing Company, Lavery’s, Arundel, Voodoo, Clarion River, Appalachian, Trails to Ales, Timbercreek, Brewerie and 5&20. Orr said that she predicts between 16 to 18 brewing companies taking part, with some unconfirmed ones possibly pushing that number higher.

There will be musical entertainment during the event. Jesse James Weston, a rock, folk, blues and alternative musician from Erie will perform during the first session, while Caleb Kopta, a rock and roll musician who compares himself to Bruce Springsteen, Bleachers and The Killers, will perform in the second session.

Food will be served at the event. There is a fee to attend.

Tickets can purchased at Orr’s Brewery and at the Titusville Chamber of Commerce office.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.