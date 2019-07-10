Old Home Days celebrates 50 years

Townville Old Home Days began as a way for a local boy scout troop to give back to community first responders. Now in its 50th year, Garold Molli has helped coordinate the event since its inception.

“I had just helped start the Townville ambulance service, and we didn’t have much money,” Molli said. “We attached ourselves to the project along with the women’s auxiliary, and I’ve been involved in some capacity ever since. It’s really hard to believe that it’s been 50 years.”

Molli, fireman Wayne Waid and auxiliary member Wyona Halsey are being honored at this year’s Old Home Days, on Friday and Saturday, in celebration of 50 years each in public service. Each year, the proceeds from Old Home Days are put toward the operations of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department, Women’s Auxiliary and Ambulance Service.

This year’s theme, “The Summer of ’69”, is a reference to the first Old Home Days. Molli said the event has changed a lot since its humble beginnings, and he is happy to see how much it means to the community.

“This event has been an important staple of Townville, and has really helped improve the organizations that it benefits,” he said. “This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for all three groups, and it helps keep them afloat. On top of that, it’s great to have something in the community that people can look forward to each year.”

One event from the early years of Old Home Days that Molli is excited to bring back is the lawn tractor pull. He said when they moved the community celebration to the field surrounding Maplewood Elementary School more than 40 years ago, school officials didn’t allow them to do the tractor pull. With this being the 50th anniversary of Old Home Days, Molli said that organizers were able to convince the district to bring back the popular event.

“The tractor pull was always something that I enjoyed, so I was over the moon when we were able to bring it back,” he said. “We don’t have as much going on for Friday, so hopefully this will bring in a few more people than last year.”

The tractor pull will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, with tractor registration beginning at 5. For the first time ever, an arm wrestling competition will take place on Saturday, at 2 p.m. According to Molli, amateur arm wrestlers will be brought in for the event from the surrounding community.

Linda McCarl has been a Townville resident since 1984, and said she’s been involved as the publicity chairperson for Old Home Days for the past 12 years. McCarl got involved with promoting Old Home Days after she was approached by organizers who wanted to extend the reach of the event.

“I’m a community minded person, so I try to devote as much time as possible to whatever community I’m a part of,” she said. “I was approached to be their publicity person around a dozen years ago, and it’s been incredibly rewarding. This is the biggest fundraiser for all three groups, so it’s important that we pull out all the stops and try and do something special.”

McCarl said that in addition to the new and vintage events, mainstays of Old Home Days like the Queen Pageant and 5k race are also part of the celebration. Live music will be available on Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m., and on Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m. Acts performing at this year’s festival are The Dixie Doodlers, 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday; Shades of Time, 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday; Chain Gang, Noon to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday; Allison Mattis, 2 to 3:30 p.m., on Saturday; Three Generations of Country Gospel and Saved by Grace, 4 p.m. to 5:50 p.m., on Saturday; Country Kickers, 6 to 7 p.m., on Saturday; and Bitter Past, 7:30 to 10 p.m., on Saturday.

In the 50 years that Molli has been involved with Old Home Days, he said he never imagined how much it would grow from its modest upbringing. He credits the great people who he has had the pleasure of working with every year who have made Old Home Days into what it is today.

“We’ve lost a lot of great people over the years, but we’ve also been very lucky to have good people come in and help us too,” Molli said. “It’s a great feeling to have known so many great people who have given their time to the Townville community. It truly is a blessing.”

Townville Old Home Days begins on Friday at 12 p.m., with the opening of food vendors for the public. The event will conclude on Sunday morning with a cleanup session at 8 a.m., followed by lunch.

