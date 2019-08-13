Marge Nelson, 75, of Titusville, passed away Sunday evening, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Marge was born on May 24, 1944, in California, a daughter of the late Elray and Maxine Winger O’Neill. She was married to Norman Nelson who survives.

Marge was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1962. She attended Edinboro University and earned her master’s degree in K-12 special education.

She had been employed with the Titusville Area School District for more than 30 years as a special education teacher until her retirement in 2009.

Marge was a member of the Titusville First Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the quilting club. She was also a member of the 4H Club; of the Titusville Summer Theater; a volunteer for the Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce; was a Titusville Senior Class Advisor; volunteered with the Main Street School students; and a volunteer with the Titusville Marching Band Boosters. She was an avid reader; enjoyed gardening; and was well known as “The Wicked Witch.”

Marge is survived by her husband Norm, of Titusville; three children, Carl Nelson and wife, Tami, of Grandville, Michigan, Matthew Nelson and wife, Rachel, of Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and Deanna Wakefield and husband, Jeremy, of Titusville; three grandchildren, Adrianna and Maria Nelson, and Madison Wakefield; a sister, Kathy Loker and husband, Roger, of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Cathy O’Neill, of Strongsville, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas O’Neill.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend the funeral service on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at Titusville First Baptist Church, 216 N. Perry St., Titusville, with Rev. Brian Borger, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Loomis Cemetery in Grand Valley.

The family asks that memorials be made to Titusville Area School District Special Education Department or Titusville High School Marching Band; or to the Titusville Summer Theater.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.