Karen S. Platt, 65, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Titusville on Nov. 1, 1953, daughter of Barbara McCurdy Shrout and the late Paul Shrout. She married Michael J. Platt on June 10, 1978, at the Methodist Church in Titusville.

Karen graduated from Titusville High School, Class of 1971, and studied microbiology at Hamot Hospital in Erie.

She was employed by Franklin/UPMC Northwest for 41 years as a microbiology lab technician until her retirement in September of 2015.

She was a Methodist in faith.

Karen was a Rockette in high school. She enjoyed reading, going to concerts, playing piano and wildlife of all kinds.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Platt, of Franklin; her mother, Barbara Shrout, of Hydetown; a brother, Keith Shrout and wife, Rose, of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Edward Platt and wife, Theresa, of Oil City; three nephews, Kevin Shrout of Phoenix, Arizona, Mark Shrout and wife, Julie, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Brian Platt and wife, Lauren, of Oil City; and a niece, Michelle Craig and husband, Matt, of Oil City. She is further survived by her beloved Golden Retriever, Emma.

Friends and family can call at Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Saturday, from noon to 2 p.m., with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Jeff Sterling.

Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, at the family’s request due to allergies, memorial contributions may be sent to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346. Condolences can be left for the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.