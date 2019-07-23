Reed E. Dunn, 92 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Reed E. Dunn, 92

Posted: Tuesday, July 23, 2019 5:00 am

Mr. Reed E. Dunn, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Sarver, Pennsylvania, on July 25, 1926, to the late Wilber and Emma Colodgzy Dunn.

Reed was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Canada Dry in Butler. Reed also owned and operated a propane business.

Reed married Gloria McGulty. He enjoyed fishing.

Reed is survived by his wife, Gloria “Dolly” Dunn, of Pleasantville; a niece, Mildred, and two nephews, Dallas and Jerry.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Spindler.

No public services will be observed.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.

To leave a condolence, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

