Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 5:00 am

Thomas Lee Capela, 78, of Spartansburg, passed away, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Corry Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 7, 1941 in Union City a son of Paul Capela Sr. and Anna Kozy Capela. He married Janet K. Tillotson on July 27, 1963.

He was a graduate of Corry High School and was employed as a truck driver for Harold Graves Trucking.

Tom was a lifetime member of Spartansburg Fire Department and was a Forest Fire Warden for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed pulling with his Farmall Tractor, cutting wood, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Janet K. Capela, of Spartansburg; a daughter, Kelly Herberg and her husband, Berry, of Spartansburg; two sons, Kevin Capela and his wife, Debby, of Litchfield, Ohio and Kraig Capela, of Canadohta Lake; five grandchildren, Heather Cline and her husband, Brock; Jordan Van Tassel and her husband, Mike, Jessica Herberg, Chase Capela, and Shane Capela; two great-grandchildren, Eli Cline and Carson Van Tassel; three sisters, Cynthia Crocker, Delores Kerr and Yvonne Price; and five brothers, Paul Capela, Chuck Capela, Milan Capela, Norman Capela and Kenneth Capela.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Caroline Capela; a brother, Russell Capela; and two brother in laws, Larry Bryant and Butch Crocker.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday,  from 3 to 7 p.m. at Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Highway 89 and 77, Spartansburg. The funeral service will be held at the church on Friday, at noon, with Pastor Earl D. Gutberlet, officiating.

Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made in Spartansburg Fire Department, 330 Main St., Spartansburg, PA, 16434.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Tom’s Book of Memories online, at warrenglennfh.com.

