Bernard E. “Bernie” Skiff, 88, of Spartansburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, Erie.

He was born in Spartansburg on Aug. 21, 1930, a son of the late Cyril and Lula Harris Skiff.

Bernie was raised and educated in Spartansburg, graduating from Spartansburg Vocational School in 1948.

Bernie owned his own dairy farm and eventually moved his operation back to the Skiff family farm on Concord Road. He also worked at Raymond Manufacturing (Associated Spring-Barnes Group). Bernie was best known and the eventual owner of Guy M. Fish Company “Fish Ford” where he worked for more than 50 years. Throughout the years he received many awards from Ford Motor Company.

Bernie was a member of Spartansburg United Methodist Church. He joined the Corry Masonic Lodge #365 in 1962 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award. He was one of the original founders of the Sparta Spurs 4-H and was a member and past president of the Centerville Lions Club. Bernie served on the Corry Memorial Hospital Board of Directors. In 1978, he was one of the founders and held the position of president of the Sparta Medical Association. For many years he belonged to the Spartansburg Men’s Bowling League. He was also the announcer for the Spartansburg Fair parade and horse show and was invited to judge at area horse shows. Bernie was also a lifetime member of the Sparta Sportsman’s Club.

Bernie enjoyed visiting with friends, hunting and horse races. He was most proud of his son, daughter and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by a grandson, Trey Skiff; a brother, Blair Skiff; a son-in-law, Richard Jewell; a brother-in-law, Jerry Senowitz and sister-in-law, Patricia Coyle and her husband Dennis.

Bernie is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marguerite “Margie” Fish Skiff whom he married on July 29, 1950 in Spartansburg, Pa.; a daughter, Chris Jewell of Spartansburg, Pa.; a son Rod Skiff and his wife Janet of Spartansburg, Pa.; three sister-in-laws, Shirley Skiff of Corry, Pa., Barbara Senowitz of Raleigh, N.C. and Deborah Stranahan and her husband Roger of Spartansburg, Pa.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Travis Jewell and his wife Jana of Spartansburg, Pa., Allison Skiff of Nashville, TN, and Kyle Jewell of Spartansburg, Pa. three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Liam, and Maxwell Jewell all of Spartansburg and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank his loving care givers, Sandy Miller and Kelly Nichols and the Community Nursing Services of North East and the Corry and St. Vincent Hospital nursing staff.

Family and friends may call at the Valley View Mennonite Church, 24313 State Hwy 77 & 89, Spartansburg, Pa., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and attend the funeral service there on Friday at 11 a.m. Pastor Cindy Gray of Spartansburg United Methodist Church will officiate.

Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg, Pa.

Memorial may be made to Spartansburg United Methodist Church (roofing fund), P.O. Box 96., Spartansburg, PA, 16434. or Spartansburg Volunteer Fire/Ambulance Department, P.O. Box 233, Spartansburg, PA, 16434 or charity of ones choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry.

Bernie always said “If you can’t laugh and have a good time, there’s no sense in living.”

