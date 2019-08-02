Adam Matthew Zook, 21 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Adam Matthew Zook, 21

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 5:00 am

Adam Matthew Zook, 21

Adam Matthew Zook, 21, of Tyrone, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Grove City Medical Center. He was born Adam M. Zook, August 20, 1997, in State College, the son of Randall Wade and Bobbi Jo (O’Brien) Zook.

He is survived by his parents, Randall W. Zook (Geralden), of Altoona, and Bobbi Jo O’Brien (Paul), of Tyrone; grandparents Robert and Susie O’Brien, of Tyrone, Judith and Benjamin Morelli, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and Ed and Millie (Houck) Ausman, of Huntingdon; siblings Hayden Zook (Alayna), in Tyrone, Keri Wright (Travis), of Negley, Ohio, Ethan Zook, in Altoona, Sean Houck (Meghan) and Nicole Houck, of Huntingdon; and  several aunts and uncles.

He was a graduate of Tyrone Area High School in 2016, where he was very active in junior high football and wrestling and was very good at mock trial and speech team. He loved scouting, track and field, animals and helping other people. He was attending Slippery Rock University in journalism and was editor-in-chief of the school paper, The Rocket. He had been working for The Titusville Herald as a writer and formerly at The Daily Herald in Tyrone.

Friends will be received at the Derman Funeral Home Inc., Tyrone, today, at 10 a.m. to the funeral service at 11 a.m., with Mr. Jim Kilmartin officiating. Interment will be at Baughman Cemetery.

