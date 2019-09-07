Richard G. “Glenn” Hamrick, 84, of Franklin, passed at 6:04 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at The Caring Place.

Born in Clay County, West Virginia, on Aug. 28, 1935, he was the son of the late Richard and Nina Moore Hamrick.

Glenn honorably served his country in the United States Navy. After his time in the Navy, he went on to work for Oil Well Supply in Oil City, and then finished out his career working in the maintenance department for the Titusville Area School District. Glenn enjoyed working with his hands, especially in woodworking. He loved to sit on the porch swing that he made and people-watch. Glenn was a quiet man, but had a very good sense of humor. He deeply cared for and loved his family; he was a faithful and wonderful man who was a very hard worker and would never complain.

Glenn attended the Franklin Church of the Nazarene.

On June 2, 1952, he married Michelle “Micki” Hamrick, and she preceded him in death. Then, on June 6, 1997, he married Kathy Reynolds Hamrick, who survives at home.

In addition to his wife, Kathy, Glenn is survived by his five children, Richard Hamrick and his wife, Marlene, of Youngsville, Steven Hamrick and his wife, Rachel, of Titusville, Brian Hamrick and his caregiver, Linda, of Meadville, Gregory Hamrick and his wife, Julianne, of Eastvale, and Lisa Alsdorf and her husband, Jerome, of Titusville; six grandchildren, Tiffany and her husband, Nathan, of Youngsville, Richard and his wife, Cherish, of Sumter, Michael and his wife, Katy, of Youngsville, Kevin and his wife, Rachel, of Centerville, Amelia, of Titusville, and Avery, of Titusville; eight great-grandchildren, Jaycan, Wesley, Lucas, Rosalie, Adelaide, Walker, Scarlett and Natalie; one brother, Paul Hamrick and his wife, Jill, of York; three sisters, Louise Elsey and her husband, Jim, of Hermitage, Francis Ford, of Titusville, and Audrey Miket and her husband, Jim, of Harrisburg.

Additional surviving are his two step-sons and two step-daughters, Jeff Reynolds and his wife, Jackie, Mark Reynolds and his wife, Brenda, Wendy Steigerwald and her husband, Jeff, and Debbie Smith; 13 step-grandchildren, Brook, Ryan, Abraham, Sarah, Nicole, Matthew, Brandon, Sydney, Kaleb, Noah, Katelyn, Emily and Philip.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Hamrick, and his step-grandson, PJ Ross.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at The Caring Place for the wonderful care they gave to Glenn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St., Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, and 10 to 11 on Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. David Smith, pastor of Franklin Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, Titusville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131.

