Mr. Herbert R. Chase, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.
Arrangements are to follow in Thursday’s paper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 am
Posted in Obituaries on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 am.
