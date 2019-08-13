Herbert R. Chase, 87 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Herbert R. Chase, 87

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 am

Herbert R. Chase, 87

Mr. Herbert R. Chase, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.

Arrangements are to follow in Thursday’s paper. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Showers in the Vicinity
70°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: S at 4mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 60°
Thundershowers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 80°/Low 58°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 78°/Low 60°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]