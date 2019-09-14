Gloria J. ‘Dolly’ Dunn, 91 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Gloria J. ‘Dolly’ Dunn, 91

Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 5:00 am

Gloria J. ‘Dolly’ Dunn, 91

Gloria J. “Dolly” Dunn, 91, of Pleasantville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Dolly was born on June 23, 1928, in Pittsburgh. She was married to Reed E. Dunn who preceded her in death on July 21, 2019.

She had been self-employed with her husband in the propane business in Butler, Pennsylvania, during her working years.

Dolly enjoyed quilting and loved her pet dog “Rocky.”

She is survived by two nephews, Dallas and Jerry Spindler, both of California.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Dunn; and a niece, Mildred Spindler.

No public services will be observed.

Interment will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303, N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Posted in on Friday, September 13, 2019 5:00 am.

