Paul Ralph Dillon was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Franklin, to Oscar and Maude (Gilmore) Dillon. He passed peacefully at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, Grand Junction, Colorado, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with his wife and children by his side.

Paul was raised in Titusville with his three brothers, Oscar, Don and Glen. While attending school in Titusville, he met his future bride at the Snowball Dance. After dancing with him several times, Isabel Kerr decided maybe (just maybe) she could teach this cowboy how to dance.

Paul enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and hitchhiked home to marry Isabel on June 16, 1951, thus began their wonderful journey. After the Navy, college and two children, they moved west to start Paul’s teaching career.

He taught high school in Craig, Colorado, then completed two National Science Foundation grants — one at ASU and one at Cornell, along with teaching at Eastern Arizona College and Glenville State College. They then loaded the family, which now included four children, and headed west again.

Paul taught at Nucla High School, and then moved to Plateau Valley to teach and be high school principal. It is interesting to note that during Paul’s teaching career, he taught his wife, daughter, two sons, a future son and daughter-in-law, and had his youngest as a student while he was principal. But the lure of full time ranching turned into Blue Creek Ranch, where Paul and Isabel moved in 1983.

It was here that Paul fulfilled a lifelong dream of ranching, the cowboy way, meaning mostly on horseback. So many memories were made on this place, we all have stories about life at Blue Creek. After selling the ranch in 2000, Paul and Isabel traveled in an RV, crisscrossing the U.S., finally settling in Redvale, Colorado, for a few years. Paul loved supporting his children and grandchildren. He especially loved attending rodeos, football games and wrestling matches, always cheering and ready to give a little advice.

Paul was the patriarch of our family and we will be forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Isabel; daughter Becky and Ray Lyons, of Fairplay; son Scott and Debbie, of Delta; son Jeff and Patti, of Platte City, Montana; and son Alan and Rhonda, of Denver. He will forever be loved and missed by his 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., at Palisade, Colorado.

Donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice.