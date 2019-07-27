Mr. A. Richard Young, 83, of Roberts St., Titusville, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2 a.m., at his residence.

He was born Feb. 8, 1936, in Oil Creek Township, Hydetown, to the late Benjamin Franklin and Reba Elliot Young.

In his younger years, he loved riding his horse, Amigo, and competed in various races, shows and games.

He graduated from Townville High School and joined the Marine Corp, where Pfc. Young earned a certificate for demolition specialist at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He went on to earn the rank of corporal and a certificate (honor student) for atomic, biological and chemical defense at Camp Pendleton, California. Dick was honorably discharged on Jan. 12, 1962, with the rank of sergeant.

Dick attended California State College, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business while working two jobs. He had various jobs through the years and always worked. He retired from National City Bank after 25 years of service. He set up and managed the Purchasing Department, and at the time of his retirement was the forms manager.

Dick was an avid bowler for many years and won the Herald Tournament twice. He was on the Wednesday Men’s League and the Friday Night Couples League. He also golfed in the Thursday Night Men’s League, The Elder Statemen’s League and the Friday Couples League.

Dick is survived by his wife and best friend of more than 35 years, Sherry Maginnis Young; three daughters, Chris Young (Mike), Billie Fielding (Pat) and Kelly Young; and a son, Richard A. Young. He is further survived by two sisters, Dorothy Saunders and Shirley (Joe) McAndrew. Also surviving are grandchildren Cody, Steven, Seth, Dayton, Caitlin, Joshua and Jesse; and a special niece, Becky (Terry) Berlin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frank, Howard and Elbert Young; a sister, Donna Haynes; and a grandson, Jamie.

Dick was a kind man and would lend a hand if somebody needed help. He rarely ever had a bad word to say about anyone and would give people the benefit of the doubt in most situations. He loved to sit on the swing under the carport and watch the birds, especially the hummers.

In honoring Dick’s request no public calling hours or services will be observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford Co., 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.