Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 5:00 am

Mrs. Mary Lou Stahlman, 75, formerly of Reno, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Oakwood Heights, in Oil City.

Mary Lou was born in Titusville on July 14, 1944, to the late Glenn and Dorothy Ames Deets.

She graduated from Oil City High School, Class of 1962.

Mary Lou married Gary L. Stahlman on Oct. 24, 1964. He preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2001.

She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church.

Mary Lou enjoyed flower gardening, sewing and reading. She took great pride in her home and taking care of her home for many years. A fond memory for Mary Lou was when the family went to the world’s fair in Knoxville, Tennessee. She also enjoyed sending cards to family and friends for all occasions, hoping to put a smile on their face. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Deanna Messner and husband, Eric, of Titusville, and Susan Prenatt and husband, Tim, of Pleasantville; six grandchildren, Rebecca Messner, Luke Messner, Logan Shreffler, Nicholas Shreffler and Katie Byers, Tim Prenatt, and Aaron Prenatt; a soon to be first great-granddaughter, Olivia Grace; and two brothers, David Deets and wife, Marge, of Cherrytree, and John Deets and wife, Lenore Lyons, of Dempseytown.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at the Reno Cemetery, with Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.

Interment will be in Reno Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

