Clarence E. “Gene” Solinger Jr., 93, of Titusville, passed away Thursday morning Aug. 1, 2019, at his home.

Gene was born on July 27, 1926, in Oil City, a son of the late Clarence and Olive Cavenor Solinger. He was married to Shirley Tarr Turk on Jan. 6, 1970, in Titusville.

Gene had attended the Van School outside of Oil City and earned his GED at Titusville High School.

He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He entered the service on Sept. 29, 1944 at Erie, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 23, 1945, at San Francisco, California.

Gene had worked as a welder at GKO in Titusville from where he retired. Over the years, he had many jobs. Following his discharge from the service, he had worked on barges on the Mississippi River for six years. He was an over the road truck driver for a number of years.

He had locally worked at Cherry Hill Chair Factory in Union City; drove CATA Bus for 20 years; and was a greeter at Walmart in Titusville for 10 years.

Gene was a member of Cherrytree Evangelical United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and on the audit committee. He was a member of the Cherrytree VFD; of the Venango County Fire Police; and of the State Fire Police.

He enjoyed working in his yard, especially his flower gardens, helping at the church, construction jobs and traveling with his wife.

Gene is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Titusville; two step-children, Bruce L. Turk and wife, Linda, of Hillsboro, Oregon, and Cindy Turk, of Titusville; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Lynn Murray and Heath Allen Turk; eight step-great grandchildren which includes Courtney Turk; and a step-great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Myron Solinger.

No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials be made to Cherrytree Evangelical United Methodist Church or to the Cherrytree VFD.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.