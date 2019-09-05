Mr. Martin E. Hubert Sr., 79, of Mageetown Road, Centerville, passed away unexpectedly as his home on Sept. 1, 2019.

Martin was born on May 15, 1940, in Titusville to the late Edward and Mary Baker Hubert.

He was raised at his home on Mageetown Road and attended Five Corners one-room school house. He graduated from Colestock High School and Penn State University with an engineering degree.

Martin then went to work for Atlantic Richfield as a quality control engineer at the Numec plant in Leechburg for 20 years. At that time he moved back to Titusville working at Inter Penn Oil, Frontier Foundry and Channellock.

He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed planting and caring for his fruit trees and garden. In his earlier years, there were many camping trips to Canada to fish.

Martin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia (Seeley) Hubert, of Centerville; his sons, Martin E. Hubert Jr. and wife, Bonnie, of Titusville, Forrest “Tuck” Hubert and wife, Cindy, of Westfield, New York; a sister, Kay L. Seeley, of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Todd Hubert and wife, Toni, Craig Hubert and wife, Melissa, Chad Hubert, Bambi Hubert, Ryan Hubert, Heidi Bates and husband, Richard, Cody Hubert, Cory Hubert; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Rachel, Aiden, Liam, Chloe, Henry, Jasper and Anna.

He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Gene Hubert.

No calling hours will be observed per Martin’s wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sons of Lake Erie, P.O. Box 3605, Erie, PA, 16508 or the Centerville Volunteer Fire Dept., 39567 Centerville Road, Centerville, PA, 16404.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.