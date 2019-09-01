Mr. Thomas Rocke, of Titusville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born in the borough of Manhattan, New York City, on April 6, 1955, to the late Thomas and Joan Pressley Rocke.

Tom was a restoration specialist for more than 40 years in various locations throughout New York City. He restored the outside of buildings and worked from scaffolding 70 to 100 stories above ground. His job was very dangerous and it did not bother him at all; the higher he was, the happier he was. He was a member of the Pointers, Cleaners and Caulkers Local 1 Union in New York City.

He lived most of his life in New York City, until he met the love of his life, Marlene. Marlene and Tom were married on April 3, 2019. He moved to Pennsylvania in 2000 to be with Marlene and her daughter, Nichole. Also, for the peace and quiet that country living brings compared to New York City. He loved to fish, but his true passion was growing his gun collection and hunting collection every year. The more he was in the woods hunting, the more he loved Pennsylvania for the serenity of the land.

Tom’s real pride and joy was Nichole “Cutie #1,” whom he loved to spoil and help mold her for her future profession of nursing. She was his “investment,” someone who he did not create, but she stole his heart from the first day they met, as well as Nichole’s best friend, Amy “Cutie #2.” Then, when Nichole and Aaron blessed Tom with four beautiful grandchildren, everyone else was put to the side. He loved his grandchildren dearly, and loved to spoil them and just be with them every chance he could. Even in his last months with us, he would host sleepovers and spend time with them so that they would never forget their “Papi.”

Tom never had any children, but when Nichole married Aaron, he gained a son. They were more than friends, they were family, and they hunted together and fixed and repaired projects together. He was so blessed to have a son through Aaron. He was also lucky by gaining a son in Daniel Walters and his family, Josie and the girls.

He is survived by his wife, a relationship of 20 years, Marlene Rocke, of Titusville; a daughter, Nichole J. Burrows and husband, Aaron, of Pleasantville; four grandchildren, Reid, Jacob, Olivia and Aubrey Burrows; a brother, Michael Rocke, of New Jersey; two sisters, Kim Rocke Lennon and husband, Huey of North Carolina, and Jackie Rocke Brown and husband, Joe, of New York; an aunt, Anna Mae Pressley-Rodiquez, of New York; a young lady, Renee Kolodziejski, whom he took under his wing and thought of as a step-daughter; several nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends; special friends Lou and Liz Pastor, of New York, and John Kilcoryne, of Florida; and many friends from Lawrence Street and McLean Avenue in New York City.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Catherine “Dot” Shaffer Moore.

Friends and family may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington Street, Titusville, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon, at which time the funeral service will be held with Father Walter E. Packard officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.