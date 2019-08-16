Mr. Herbert R. Chase, 85, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Pleasantville on Jan. 18, 1934, to the late Newell and Mary Collage Chase.

Herbert graduated from Barkeyville High School.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Herbert married Leah Louise Graham on March 29, 1957.

He was a member of the Titusville Church of the Nazarene.

He retired from Cytemp Specialty Steel. He also worked at CPT, Joy Mining, and the previous Allegheny Airline in Franklin, and for Schneider Trucking.

Herbert enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, and antiques. He liked to photograph old barns and nature on his walks; and most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Leah Louise Chase, of Titusville; two daughters, Laura J. Gantz and husband, David, of Spartansburg, and Gay E. Phillips and husband, John H., of Centerville; a son, Jay N. Chase, of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Joel Richard Allen Chase and wife, Victoria, of Redding, California, Dylan John Scott Chase, of Rochester, New York, Michelle Margery Parker, of Canadohta Lake, Lindsay Nicolle Parker-Walters and husband Andrew “Bud,” of Erie, Jamie Leah Parker, of Spartansburg, Nicholas Chase Phillips, of Erie, and Adam John Phillips of Titusville; four great-grandchildren, Lennon and Milo Chase and Alexander Ryan and MacKennzy Araya Lutton; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Chase, of Hawaii.

Herbert was preceded in death by three brothers, Fred, Rodger and Edward Chase.

Friends and family may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Aug. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Aug. 23, from 10 to 11 a.m., at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Chad Kaminski and Pastor Jerome Alsdorf officiating.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made the Disabled American Veterans, secure.dav.org or to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences can be left for the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.