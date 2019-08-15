On Aug. 12, 2019, Deborah Dowling, 62, of Titusville, died at home after defying the odds and doctors’ prognoses for more than two years after being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer.

In those two years, she got to see her son get married, spend quality time with her family, and relax in her gardens — all while taking a cocktail of chemotherapy — and while she would have rather done it with just a regular cocktail, she never complained.

Deb was born on Aug. 18, 1956, to Robert and Janice Wilson, of Titusville. She graduated from Titusville High School in 1974, and in 1978 married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jerome Dowling, also of Titusville. Together, they spent much of their time traveling, gardening, remodeling their house and taking care of their pets. While Deb spent her entire career as a registered nurse, at both Franklin Hospital and UPMC Northwest, her favorite job was that of being a mother to her two children, Allison and Ian.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome and their two children, Allison Dowling, of Washington, D.C., and Ian Dowling and his wife, Chloe (Ruot), of Baltimore, Maryland. She is also survived by her parents, Robert and Janice Wilson, of Titusville, as well as brother, Robert (Kim) Wilson, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and sister-in-law, Peg Denlinger, of Titusville. Additionally she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and a great-nephew. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Ernie as well her tolerable (on a good day) cat, Clooney.

Deb will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her optimism. Proof of her eternal optimism is evidenced by the fact she dedicated every season to the Pittsburgh Pirates despite knowing they’d break her heart every single season.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, today, from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Titus Church on Thursday, at 10 a.m., with Fr. Walter E. Packard as, Celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354 or to the Venango County Humane Society 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.