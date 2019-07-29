Iris Mae Whitman, 92 of Cooperstown died Friday, July 26, 2019 at the home of her daughter. Born in Erie on Aug. 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Ruth Jewell and T.G. Malliard. She married Charles M Whitman on June 17, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 20, 2012.

She was a 1947 graduate of Cochranton High School was a homemaker and worked with her husband at Whitman Enterprises.

Iris attended Cooperstown Evangelistic Church, loved to crochet, was actively involved in the PTA when her children went to Cooperstown Elementary School and was a lifetime member of the National PTA Organization. She was also a member of the Chapmanville VFD Ladies Auxiliary and the Wesley Grange.

Survivors include her children, Judy Stevenson and her husband, Charles, Bonnie Zacherl and her husband, Henry, and Penny Whitman, all of Titusville; seven grandchildren, Diana Causley and her husband, John, Charles Stevenson and his wife, Tami, Ronald Stevenson, John Whitman and his wife, Kerry, Jodi Miller and her husband, Scott, Harrison Zacherl and his fiancée Laura Jacobs and Julia Zacherl; seven great-grandchildren, Amy Wichtner, Adrianna Miller, Kimberly Causley, Gretchen Whitman, Anastasia Whitman, Andrew, and Lily Stevenson; six great-great-grandchildren, Zachary, Aubrey and Hailey Wichtner, Amelia Cartelli, Jaxon, Causley, and Wyatt Brandon, and a daughter-in-law Susan Dailey and her husband, Jim.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Charles Whitman Jr. and John Whitman, and a brother Clair Malliard.

Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Tuesday, from 4 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will 11 a.m., Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Fultz, officiating. Interment will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Iris’s name to the American Cancer Society, the Wesley Grange or to a charity of choice.