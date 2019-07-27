Betty M. McCain, 90, of Titusville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2019.

She was born in Petroleum Center on Aug. 03, 1928. She is a daughter of the late Merle and Mildred (Douglas) McCall.

Betty enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.

She married Ernest W. McCain on March 13, 1946, and they had seven children together: Thomas McCain, of Meadville; Benton McCain and wife, Karen, of Oil City; Ernest McCain and wife, Flo, of Titusville; Pamela Davison and husband, Dennis, of Cooperstown; Chrissy Watson and friend, Todd, of North Carolina; and Mark McCain and wife, Jennifer, of North Carolina. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren, Carrie Ann McCain, Lee and Richard Stuchell, Matthew McCain, Dustin Davison, Jamie Watson, Heather Troutman and Zachery and Aaron McCain; and four step-grandchildren, Angela Mellring, Stacy Yochum and Kaleb and Clarissa Nolen. Numerous great-grandchildren also survive. Betty was preceeded in death by her husband, Ernest McCain; one daughter, Kathy Stuchell; a granddaughter; son-in-law, Lee Stuchell; two brothers, Jack and June McCall; and a sister, Louella Kinney.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Marshall Lillie officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest in Cherry Tree Presbyterian Cemetery, Cherry Township.

