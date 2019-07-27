Betty M. McCain, 90 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Betty M. McCain, 90

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, July 27, 2019 5:00 am

Betty M. McCain, 90

Betty M. McCain, 90, of Titusville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2019.

She was born in Petroleum Center on Aug. 03, 1928. She is a daughter of the late Merle and Mildred (Douglas) McCall.

Betty enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and baking.

She married Ernest W. McCain on March 13, 1946, and they had seven children together: Thomas McCain, of Meadville; Benton McCain and wife, Karen, of Oil City; Ernest McCain and wife, Flo, of Titusville; Pamela Davison and husband, Dennis, of Cooperstown; Chrissy Watson and friend, Todd, of North Carolina; and Mark McCain and wife, Jennifer, of North Carolina. She is also survived by her beautiful grandchildren, Carrie Ann McCain, Lee and Richard Stuchell, Matthew McCain, Dustin Davison, Jamie Watson, Heather Troutman and Zachery and Aaron McCain; and four step-grandchildren, Angela Mellring, Stacy Yochum and Kaleb and Clarissa Nolen. Numerous great-grandchildren also survive. Betty was preceeded in death by her husband, Ernest McCain; one daughter, Kathy Stuchell; a granddaughter; son-in-law, Lee Stuchell; two brothers, Jack and June McCall; and a sister, Louella Kinney.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. Marshall Lillie officiating.

Betty will be laid to rest in Cherry Tree Presbyterian Cemetery, Cherry Township.

Share a memory or condolence at miznerfuneralhome.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Saturday, July 27, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
80°
Humidity: 51%
Winds: SW at 8mph
Feels Like: 82°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 82°/Low 65°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

sunday

weather
High 82°/Low 67°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

monday

weather
High 84°/Low 65°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]