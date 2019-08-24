Dorothy Marie Kissinger, 94, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Dorothy was born on May 24, 1925, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Albert and Sylvia Brady L’Huillier. She was married to Raymond J. Kissinger on July 25, 1942, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2004.

Dorothy was a member of St. Titus Church. She had volunteered at the Titusville Toy Shop RSVP.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Karen A. Hipple and companion, Gregory Hogg, of Pleasantville, and Cheryl D. Whitney, of Titusville; two sons, Lawrence D. Kissinger and wife, Karen, of Friendswood, Texas, and Robert “Tom” Kissinger and companion, Debbie Martin, of Frewsburg, New York; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert L’Huillier and wife, Betty, of Pleasantville; two sisters, Mary Hoover and Jean Cochran, both of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Eileen Kissinger; a son, Raymond “Skip” Kissinger; a brother, Walter L’Huillier; and a sister, Marian Baney.

Friends may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, located 203 E. Main St., Titusville, on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend the funeral service there on Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m., with Fr. Ian McElrath officiating.

Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, PA, 16354, or to the Titusville Toy Shop RSVP, 115 St. John St., Titusville, PA.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.