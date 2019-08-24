Dorothy Marie Kissinger, 94 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Dorothy Marie Kissinger, 94

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 5:00 am

Dorothy Marie Kissinger, 94

Dorothy Marie Kissinger, 94, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, 2019, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Dorothy was born on May 24, 1925, in Titusville, a daughter of the late Albert and Sylvia Brady L’Huillier. She was married to Raymond J. Kissinger on July 25, 1942, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2004.

Dorothy was a member of St. Titus Church. She had volunteered at the Titusville Toy Shop RSVP.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Karen A. Hipple and companion, Gregory Hogg, of Pleasantville, and Cheryl D. Whitney, of Titusville; two sons, Lawrence D. Kissinger and wife, Karen, of Friendswood, Texas, and Robert “Tom” Kissinger and companion, Debbie Martin, of Frewsburg, New York; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert L’Huillier and wife, Betty, of Pleasantville; two sisters, Mary Hoover and Jean Cochran, both of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Eileen Kissinger; a son, Raymond “Skip” Kissinger; a brother, Walter L’Huillier; and a sister, Marian Baney.

Friends may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, located 203 E. Main St., Titusville, on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and attend the funeral service there on Friday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m., with Fr. Ian McElrath officiating.

Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Benson Memorial Library, 213 N. Franklin St., Titusville, PA, 16354, or to the Titusville Toy Shop RSVP, 115 St. John St., Titusville, PA.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Friday, August 23, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
54°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: N at 3mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 69°/Low 48°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 71°/Low 51°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 56°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]