Mr. Ralph “Willard” Steadman, 82, formerly of Pleasantville passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Steadman was born on Nov. 7, 1936, in Tryonville to the late Rexford and Wilda King Steadman. He married Sylvia Fuller on Nov. 16, 1957, in Grand Valley. Mrs. Steadman preceded him in death on Aug. 16, 2009.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1954, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in Korea from March of 1955 through November of 1956, when he was honorably discharged.

Ralph was formerly employed by Cytemp Steel for 33 years in the shipping department at the time of the plants closing.

He was a member of Pleasantville Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder. He also was a former member of the Odd Fellows.

Willard enjoyed hunting, bottle digging, antique collecting and sitting on his front porch.

He is survived by a son, Randy Steadman and wife, Susan, of Hummelstown; a daughter, Becky Yonek and husband, Rick, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Ashley Raugh and husband, Matt, of York, Kyle Yonek and wife, Sarah, of Dover, Daniel Steadman and Eric Steadman, of Manchester; three great-grandchildren, Ryder and Kane Yonek, Luke Raugh; a sister, Gloria Burt, of Meadville; and several nieces and nephew.

Willard was preceded in death by a sister, Rexina Anderson.

According to Willards wished no services are being observed at this time. Private services will be conducted for the family at a later date.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Pleasantville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Church, 155 E. State St., Pleasantville.

The family would like give a special thanks to the Titusville Healthcare & Rehab. Center for all the care they gave their father while he was a resident there.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.