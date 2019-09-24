Mrs. Joanna (Hayden) Kelley, 62, of Pleasantville, passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center, in Erie.

She was born in Junction City, KS on Dec. 21, 1956. She was the daughter of Fred Hayden and Marianna (Wasser) Hayden. However, her mother remarried and she became the daughter of Noel and Marianne Brown upon their marriage.

She graduated from Andress High School in El Paso, Texas, Class of 1975.

Joanna married Timothy Kelley on June 11, 1983, at Ft. Bliss, Texas.

She had numerous occupations in her life. Her last job was as a baker for Giant Eagle in Titusville.

Joanna is survived by her loving husband and son, Timothy and Eric of Pleasantville; her step-father, Noel Brown of El Paso, Texas; four brothers, Robert, Michael, Roger and Glover Hayden, all of Texas; and a sister, Debra Bright, of New Mexico.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville.

We ask that no flowers be sent for the memorial service, instead please send memorial contributions on behalf of Joanna to the Starzl Transplant Institute. Directions for donation may be found at https://www.upmc.com/services/transplant/about/starzl-institute/giving

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. Condolences can be left for the family, at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.