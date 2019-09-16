Charles R. Cramer, 65 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Charles R. Cramer, 65

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 5:00 am

Charles R. Cramer, 65

Charles R. Cramer, 65, of Titusville, passed away Friday evening Sept. 13, 2019, at his home following an extended illness.

Charles was born on Jan. 16, 1954, in Titusville, a son of Ruby Smouse Cramer Stetz and the late Reed Cramer.  

He was a graduate of the Titusville High School, Class of 1972, where he participated in track and field.

Charles was last employed at HomerWood in Titusville.  He had previously been employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp., The Shear Shed, Kantor’s Taxidermy and CCS Enterprises.

Charles was a lifetime auxiliary member of the VFW Post 5958 and a member of the American Legion Post 368; a member of the Elks Lodge No. 264; and a member of the Moose Lodge 84.

Charles enjoyed golfing, hunting and horseback riding with his granddaughters. He was an avid Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan.  

He is survived by his mother, Ruby Cramer Stetz, of Titusville; his companion, Cindy Willis, of Titusville; three daughters, Sadie Zuendel and husband, Chad, of Titusville, Kayli Bradick and husband, Josh, of Townville, and Hannah Hines and husband, Brett, of Slippery Rock;      grandchildren, Addison, Mackenzie, and Zaylee Zuendel, Hunter and Brady Bradick, Cooper and Hayden Hines, and baby Hines on the way; a sister, Ginger Barker and husband, David, of Titusville; a brother, Scott Cramer and wife, Louise, of Titusville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jake Dietrich; and his step-father, Leo Stetz.

Friends may attend a memorial luncheon on Sept. 28, at 1 p.m., at the VFW Social Hall, 206 St. John St., Titusville and attend a celebration of his life later that day at 5 p.m., at the Titusville Elks Lodge, 334 W. Central Ave., Titusville.

The family asks that memorials contributions be made to the funeral home.

The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, is in charge of arrangements.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Monday, September 16, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
75°
Humidity: 67%
Winds: NW at 6mph
Feels Like: 75°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 75°/Low 50°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 75°/Low 51°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]