Julia Ann Jackson, 56, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Titusville Area Hospital shortly after her arrival.

Julia was born on July 30, 1962, in Oil City to the late Ralph and Patricia Beatty Stearns. She married Joseph L. Jackson on July 3, 1999, in Enterprise.

She was a graduate of Titusville High School and Venango County Vo-Tech with a certification in Cosmetology.

Julia was formerly employed as a hair dresser at Holiday Hair in Meadville.

She was a former member of the Titusville Eagles Club.

Julia loved spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, doing puzzles, and playing cards.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph of Titusville; four children, Charles Stearns, of Meadville, Christina Trojak, of Titusville, Correy Trojak and wife, Amygenn, of Sharon, Tara Czirr, of North East; eight grandchildren; two brothers, David Kightlinger, of New Castle, and Dale Kightlinger, of Oil City; three sisters, Margaret Peterson, Beth Kightlinger, Emily Beach, all of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

Julia was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Hamilton.

A memorial service will be conducted at the Church of Christ 221 W. Main St., Titusville, on Wednesday, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jim Moore, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Joseph Jackson 13105 Beers Lane, Titusville, PA, 16354.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family got to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.