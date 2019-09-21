Sharon Lee Gustavson (née Smith), 77

Sharon Lee Gustavson (née Smith) passed away of natural causes Sept. 13, 2019, at 77 years old.

She was born July 27, 1942, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The eldest of five children, she moved with her family to Indiana, Maryland and Idaho as her father trained to be a physician and established his practice. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1960.

As a young woman, she dabbled in modeling and worked as a hairdresser in Utah, Colorado and Idaho before becoming an accountant. She married Richard C. Gustavson, a Vietnam War veteran and the love of her life, in 1977. The two lived in Utah and Wyoming before settling in Oregon with their son David. Sharon and Richard retired in Titusville in 2002.

She was an avid knitter, and loved making scarves, hats and sweaters for her friends and family. She was also an excellent seamstress who made several matching cowboy shirts for her son and husband.

In addition to her knitting passion, she loved her pet cockatiel Baby, her dog Peppa and the color teal.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Wayne Smith and Leota R. Smith (née Thomas), and husband, Richard. She is survived by her son David (Tiffany), granddaughter Mathilda, sisters Annette Miller, Wendy Nielsen and Kristine Nielsen (Andy), and brother Scott Smith (Allyn), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to So Others Might Eat (some.org), Project Linus (projectlinus.org) or a charity of their choice.