Conrad Paul “Connie” Spence, 72, of Seneca, died at 5:55 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home, following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on Dec. 30, 1946, in Titusville; a son to the late Albert E. and Florence (Howell) Spence.

He was a 1964 graduate of Pleasantville Joint High School; he later studied engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in Titusville.

Mr. Spence served in the U.S. Army from July 28, 1966, through July 8, 1968; he was stationed in Germany and England.

He attended Ashland United Methodist Church.

Connie enjoyed reading, following the Pittsburgh sports teams, walking, music and spending time at the Chautauqua Institute in New York.

Mr. Spence was employed as an assistant city engineer for the city of Franklin, retiring in 2012.

He was married in Pleasantville on April 30, 1987, to the former Evelyn M. Weaver, and she survives.

Also surviving is his brother, Kenneth Spence and his wife, Jean, of Titusville; his sisters-in-law: Judy Spence, of Franklin, Patricia Ashbaugh and her husband, Richard, of Cranberry, Esther Weaver, of Knox; and Joyce Schwab and her husband, Gale, of Seneca; a brother-in-law, Thomas Weaver and his wife, Georgetta, of Murrysville; three nephews: John Spence and his wife, Melissa, of Cooperstown, Kevin Spence and his wife, Donna, of Soldotna, Alaska, and Kurt Spence and his wife, Stephanie, of Erie; and his great-nephews and great-niece: Nathan Spence and his wife, Anna, Caleb Spence, Rachel Spence, Samuel Spence and Max Spence.

In addition to his parents, Albert and Florence Spence, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Spence; and niece, Karen Spence.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., and Friday, from 1-2 p.m., in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Route 257, in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Daniel Grimes, pastor of Ashland United Methodist Church, officiating. Private inurnment will be held at a later date in Ashland Church Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashland United Methodist Church, c/o Patricia Ashbaugh, 9678 US 322, Cranberry, PA, 16319.

