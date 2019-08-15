Mrs. Shirley Marie Peterson, 87, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Warren County Hospice Home.

She was born in Titusville on July 31, 1932, to the late Ernest and Margaret O’Brien Vroman.

Shirley graduated from St. Joseph Academy.

She married Harold D. Peterson on May 1, 1954. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2018.

Shirley enjoyed puzzles, crocheting and cards. She was most known for her fantastic baking skills.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Blazier and husband, Mark, of Pittsburgh; three sons, Terry Peterson and wife, Tammy, of Titusville, Francis Peterson and wife, Karen, and Kevin Peterson and companion, Linda Parker, both of Centerville; 10 grandchildren, Megan Miller and husband, Mike, Tyler Peterson and wife, Shelby, Sarah Oviatt and husband, Kenny, Adam Peterson and companion, Heather Pavolich, Cortney Tunstall and fiancé, Derek Peyton, Morgan Williams and husband, Matt, Joshua Tunstall, Luke Tunstall, and Madison and Emily Blazier; 12 great-grandchildren, Todd, Tyler, Hannah, Gabby, Sophia, Carson, Quinny “Sweetie”, Lillian, Nicholas, Jackson, Cooper, and Wallace Winnie; and a brother, Hugh Vroman, of Erie.

Shirley was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Dowling and Genevieve Dowling; and a brother, Francis Vroman.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, at noon, at St. Walburga Parish Hall, 120 Brook St., Titusville.

Interment will be in Curry Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Warren County, 301 Quaker Hill Road, Warren, PA, 16365.

Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.