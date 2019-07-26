Deborah Ann Szitas, 58, of 432 Cole Dr., Meadville, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Marquette Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones.

Deb was born in Titusville, on July 13, 1961, a daughter of Robert and Virginia (DuPont) Crisman.

On Sept. 25, 2004, Deb married Mark Szitas; he survives.

She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, in Meadville.

Deb was employed as the Office Manager of Tamarack Packaging, Meadville. She had previously been employed in the banking industry by the former Penn Bank, Integra Bank, National City Bank, Citizens Bank and PNC Bank. She had also worked at Sipco Tool and Vantage Health Care. Deb served as a board member of the former YWCA. A 1979 graduate of Maplewood High School, she was also a graduate of Jamestown Community College where she earned her associate’s degree in business administration. She enjoyed dining out, going to the movies, baking, sewing, gardening and traveling. Nothing brought her more joy than time spent with family and friends.

With her positive attitude, Deb turned her cancer treatment days into date nights, which meant dinner and a movie with Mark. She will always be remembered for moving into a house that was occupied by three boys in 2004 and transforming it into a loving home, something only she could accomplish. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her husband, Mark, of 14 years, Deborah is survived by two sons Chuck Szitas, of Omaha, Nebraska, Jeremy Szitas, of Woodland Hills, California, her father Robert Crisman and his companion, Kelly Consla, of Meadville, her mother Virginia Hummer and her husband, Richard, of Meadville, three brothers Dr. Robert L. Crisman Jr. (Kathy) of Greer, South Carolina, Douglas Andrew Hummer (Debbie), of North Carolina, Dale Scott Hummer (Donna), of Orlando, Florida, a sister Laura Dee Dempsey, of Townville, and many nieces and nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Mae Crisman, Agnes Reagle and Fred, her great-grandparents Leonard and Ruby Torrey, and her uncle Bill Crisman,

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, at First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St, Meadville, with Rev. Dr. Brian Jensen, Pastor, officiating.

Deb will be laid to rest in Cochranton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly and kindly requests memorial contributions in Deb’s memory be made to Marquette Hospice House c/o Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., or First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., or Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute, 16792 Conneaut Lake Road, all in Meadville, PA, 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.

