Carolyn M. Denny, 88

Carolyn M. Denny, 88

Posted: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:00 am

Mrs. Carolyn M. Denny, 88, formerly of Bank Street, Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Anthony’s Home Care in Pleasantville.

Mrs. Denny was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Titusville. She was a daughter of the late Harry L. and Lucy Brewster Crawford. She married Theodore E. Denny on Dec. 12, 1980, in Kane. Mr. Denny preceded her in death on March 13, 1992.

She attended Titusville area schools.

Mrs. Denny was formerly employed in the laundry department of Warren State Hospital for 19 years. She retired from there in 1992.

She was a member of Independent Baptist Church in Pleasantville and was very active with the helping hands along with various other activities.

Mrs. Denny is survived by three sons, Bill Galinsky and wife, Laurie, of Spartansburg, John Harvey and wife, Jenny, of Corry, Daniel Galinsky and wife, Donna, of Hydetown; a daughter, Lucille Metzgar and husband, Roger, of Athens, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Roselyn McCoy and husband, Richard, of Titusville, Marcelyn Kuminkoski, of Titusville, Jacquelyn Hyder and husband, Thomas, of Woodbine, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Franklyn Crawford; and three sisters, Madelyn Harvey, Evelyn Crawford and Marilyn Conaway.

A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at 10 a.m., on Thursday, at Independent Baptist Church, 273 N. Main St., Pleasantville, with Pastor Richard LaRocque, officiating.

Interment of ashes will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 5:00 am.

