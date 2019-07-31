Russell C. Barr, 77 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 5:00 am

Russell C.Barr, 77, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on Jan. 16, 1942, a son of George E. and Pauline P. Barr in Homer City, Pennsylvania. He was a 1959 graduate of Laura Lamar High School. After high school, Mr. Barr then served in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and fellowship with his church.

He is survived by three children, Raymond Barr, of Arizona, and his wife, Amanda, Rebecca Fries, of Connecticut, and her husband, Michael, Deedrah Ensle, of Pennsylvania, and her husband, John; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, Millard, Richard and Thomas Barr; three step-children, Jose Augusto Rodrigues, of Brazil, and his wife, Andresa, Milena Gruber, of Texas, and her husband, Jack, and Luiz Antonio Goncalves, of Pennsylvania, and his wife, Tierney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George and Pauline Barr, Mr. Barr was preceded in death by a wife, Rejane; a granddaughter, Nichole Barr; a brother, David Barr; a step son, Caca Rodrigues; and an ex wife, Barbara Campbell.

Friends may attend a memorial service at Heckathorn United Methodist Church, located at 369 Heckathorn Church Road, Seneca, on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Deborah Ackley-Killian officiating. Interment of ashes will be at Heckathorn Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to WoundedWarriorProject.org, or StJude.org. These organizations were close to his heart.

Stocks

