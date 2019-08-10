“He was born with the gift of laughter and a sense that the world was mad.”

James McEnteer, 74, of Rocky River, Ohio, and Titusville, died Tuesday, July 31, 2019, in Los Angeles, California, of colon cancer. He leaves a wife, Cristina, and sons Nicolas and Joaquin, the three great loves of his life.

Mr. McEnteer was born May 9, 1945, to the late Ben McEnteer and Mary Griffith McEnteer. The family moved from Rocky River to Titusville in 1959, where his late brother, David (Boomer) McEnteer, continued to live until 2013.

From Titusville, James began his exuberant and wide-ranging explorations. After attending schools in Pennsylvania and Indiana, he earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wesleyan University in 1967, then spent a year in Mexico City studying pre-Colombian cultures and Spanish, then traveled in Central and South America.

McEnteer began in journalism as a reporter for The Hartford Courant, a Connecticut daily, covering many anti-Vietnam War stories. This initiated a pattern of working to save money, then traveling as frugally as possible to make the money last. He saw a great deal of North America and Western Europe in this way.

In the 1970s, with money from lobstering and fruit picking (blueberries in Maine, apples in Washington) he took a ship from New York to Tangier. He spent almost two years in Morocco, the Canary Islands, Liberia and Ghana, sustained by his job as manager of the Coconut Grove Amusement Center in Monrovia.

In the mid-70s, McEnteer worked as a substitute caretaker for properties along the coast of Big Sur, California. In 1974, he was awarded a fellowship in creative writing by the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. He received his MFA from UBC in 1976.

He continued to hold a variety of jobs, from admission counselor at Goddard College in Vermont, to psilocybin mushroom grower in northern California. In 1983, he entered the communication doctoral program at the University of Texas at Austin, to pursue his interest in how media interact with politics and government.

He received a Fulbright grant in 1986-87 to see how New Zealand’s Labour government, which had declared itself nuclear-free in defiance of the US, was faring in their re-election bid. Despite the fear of some Kiwis about U.S. bitterness at Labour’s policy, they won their re-election in a walk.

McEnteer received his Ph.D. from UT Austin in 1989 and immediately began a Fellowship at Harvard’s Joan Shorenstein Center for Press and Politics at the Kennedy School. There, he examined the consequences of the sometimes incestuous professional relations between journalists and public officials and their detrimental effects for news consumers. Harvard published his monograph on the subject.

McEnteer was hired as the only full-time journalism professor at the University of Hartford in their school of communication. UT Press published his Ph.D. dissertation as “Fighting Words: Independent Journalists in Texas.”

In 1995, McEnteer received a Fulbright teaching and research grant to see how the press of the Philippines would cover national elections for the first time since martial law censorship was lifted in that country after the long Marcos dictatorship. McEnteer extended the term of his original grant and also lectured in Malaysia and Indonesia.

While teaching at the University of the Philippines, McEnteer met another visiting American professor, Cristina Cielo. They became romantically involved just as he was finishing the end of his grant period.

Their pre-internet, trans-Pacific communication proved too frustrating, and eventually McEnteer returned to the Philippines to be with Cristina. They lived together on Samal Island off the coast of Davao in Mindanao for a year as she taught at the newly opened UP Mindanao campus.

Together back in the US, they were married in 1997 in their rented home in Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna Valley. The next year, their son, Nicolas, was born, and they moved to Miami Beach.

Cristina proved to be as much a gypsy as James. After two years in Florida, they relocated to the highlands of Veracruz, to a town called Xico, where McEnteer began his next book. Their second son, Joaquin, was born in Xalapa in 2001.

When Tina was accepted into the sociology doctoral program at UC Berkeley, the family moved to the Bay Area, making a home in the Oakland Hills. In 2002, Greenwood published McEnteer’s book, “Deep In The Heart: The Texas Tendency in American Politics,” tracing the inordinate influence of Texas values on U.S. policies. In 2004, they published his book, “Shooting the Truth: the rise of American Political Documentaries,” which explained the surging popularity and urgent necessity of political documentary films.

In 2006, the family relocated to Bolivia, where Tina conducted her doctoral research. The family spent several happy years living near Tiquipaya, outside Cochabamba, then moved to South Africa for Tina’s dissertation writing and exploration of Latin American and African comparative issues. In early 2010, as the Soccer World Cup was heating up in South Africa, the family moved to Kwa-Zulu Natal. Their home in Ballito, near the Indian Ocean, hosted dogs and monkeys, and many young visitors equaled a golden menagerie.

Late in 2011, the family took up residence in Quito. While Tina worked at an Ecuadorian university, James continued to write articles, essays, poetry and fiction in the mountain cabin they built in the Nono Valley outside the city. His book “Acting Like it Matters: John Malpede and the LAPD” was published in 2015.

James left Ecuador as a medical refugee in 2019.

His exuberant, brilliant, hilarious, courageous and loving presence in this world will be tremendously missed by the many people and places he touched.

A celebration of James’ life will be held in Massachusetts on Sept. 28, 2019. See tributes.com/jamesmcenteer for full obituary and memorial details.

The family asks that either live (zone 10) plants and flowers to plant in our yard in Los Angeles be sent, or contributions donated to the Los Angeles Poverty Department. Contact mccielo@gmail.com for details.