LeRoy Alan Winans, 69, of Emlenton, formerly of Titusville, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, 2019, in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his side.

LeRoy was born in Meadville on April 28, 1950. He was the son of the late Floyd and Della Fisher Winans.

He was a humble and faithful born again Christian and a 15 year member of the 700 Club. LeRoy enjoyed reading his Bible daily.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Susan Stewart Winans, whom he married in Emlenton on Jan. 16, 2009. The couple met in 1988 when they were paired on a Quaker State Golf League scramble. They enjoyed 30 great years together.

He was a 1969 graduate of Townville High School where he was a well-known and talented athlete. He lettered in football as a running back with an average of 8.1 rushing yards per game in his senior year. LeRoy also lettered in basketball. Townville won the championship two different years while he was playing. LeRoy was awarded a football scholarship, but declined to go to college. He was always very proud of his high school athletic achievements. LeRoy also played in the Hydetown Softball league for many years and was an avid golfer with two holes in one in his career.

In his younger years, he loved the outdoors and was an avid trapper and hunter. He bowled in various leagues, raced stock cars at Tri-City, participated in the demolition derbies, raced snowmobiles and enjoyed a 30-year membership at the Titusville YMCA where he played volleyball and basketball. LeRoy was an avid NASCAR fan, especially the Fords. He also enjoyed watching football, golf and boxing. One of his greatest pleasures was riding his Harley Davidson.

LeRoy had been employed at Penn Line Tree Service, Hazlett Tree Service, and retired following 20 years of service with the Quaker State Oil Refining Corporation.

In addition to his wife, Sue, LeRoy is survived by his son, Jason Winans and his companion, Linda; his daughter, Melissa Winans and her companion, Jake; his brother, Gary Winans and his wife, Lois; his sisters, Linda Smock and her husband, George and Diana “Annie” Nuhfer and her husband, Steve; his grandchildren, Aden, Kessley, Kevin, and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, Allyson and Kennedy, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law of the Stewart family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Garrett George, a number of aunts and uncles, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Nancy Stewart, and a sister-in-law, Vicki Terwilliger.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., today, at the Hennes – Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville, and from 3 to 6 p.m., Friday at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., from the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired United Methodist pastor, officiating. Private interment will be in Concord Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in LeRoy’s memory may be made to the 700 Club, at cbn.com, or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton. For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit hilefh.com.