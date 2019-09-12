John L. ‘Jack’ Shoup, 82 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

John L. ‘Jack’ Shoup, 82

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:00 am

John L. ‘Jack’ Shoup, 82

Mr. John L. “Jack” Shoup, 82, of Old Route 8, Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10:45 p.m., at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Jack was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to the late Lloyd and Adeline Ganoe Shoup. He married Dorothy Smolenak on Oct. 25, 1958, in New Kensington. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2016.

He was a graduate of Springdale High School.

Jack was a journeyman iron worker for Local #3 for over 40 years.

He attended Titusville First United Methodist Church.

Jack loved feeding and watching his birds and deer in his backyard. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, the Pennsylvania lottery, gardening, and taking meticulous care of his yard.

He is survived by his two children, John Shoup and wife, Karen, of Titusville, and Diane Milliron and husband, Bill, of Spartansburg; four grandchildren, Cody Milliron, of Lexington, Kentucky, Lacy Milliron and companion, Brandon Sullivan, of Pittsburgh, Johnny Shoup and wife, Stevie, of Franklin, and Casey Shoup, of Columbia, South Carolina; a brother James Shoup, of Florida; and a sister Marian Shirey, of Parker, Pennsylvania.

No public calling hours will be observed. The family will conduct a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:00 am.

Titusville, PA

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
61°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: E at 8mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 57°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 74°/Low 61°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.

saturday

weather
High 73°/Low 53°
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

Featured Ads

Follow us on Facebook

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

E-Edition Information

E-edition subscription rates

The Titusville Herald’s complete on-line newspaper version (E-edition) requires a subscription.

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, Titusville Herald, Titusville, PA. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]