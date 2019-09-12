Mr. John L. “Jack” Shoup, 82, of Old Route 8, Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10:45 p.m., at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Jack was born on Aug. 31, 1937, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, to the late Lloyd and Adeline Ganoe Shoup. He married Dorothy Smolenak on Oct. 25, 1958, in New Kensington. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2016.

He was a graduate of Springdale High School.

Jack was a journeyman iron worker for Local #3 for over 40 years.

He attended Titusville First United Methodist Church.

Jack loved feeding and watching his birds and deer in his backyard. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, the Pennsylvania lottery, gardening, and taking meticulous care of his yard.

He is survived by his two children, John Shoup and wife, Karen, of Titusville, and Diane Milliron and husband, Bill, of Spartansburg; four grandchildren, Cody Milliron, of Lexington, Kentucky, Lacy Milliron and companion, Brandon Sullivan, of Pittsburgh, Johnny Shoup and wife, Stevie, of Franklin, and Casey Shoup, of Columbia, South Carolina; a brother James Shoup, of Florida; and a sister Marian Shirey, of Parker, Pennsylvania.

No public calling hours will be observed. The family will conduct a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

