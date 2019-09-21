Jeremiah E. Staab, 54

Jeremiah E. Staab, 43, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Oil City on Oct. 4, 1975, to Gary E. Staab and Pamela Stewart.

In his early years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and learning the ways of the woods with his uncle, Jack, and cousin, Nathan.

Jeremiah loved working with his hands and building things in general. He was especially gifted as a tile installation and designer, and shined in his finishing work, a skill he learned from his time working at Reck Construction under his mentor, Mike “Roco” Grill.

Jeremiah was an amazing dad, and being with his children was his greatest joy in life.

On Jan. 20, 2007, he married the former Sheila Anthony, and she survives at home.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by a son, Jacob Westfall, of Texas; three daughters, Rylee Nichole Staab, Olivia Jean Staab and Jordon LaVon Staab, all of Titusville; his paternal grandmother, Esther Staab, of Cranberry; uncle Dewy (Cindy) Stewart, of Oil City, and Jack (Debbie) Master, of Cranberry; an aunt, Paulette Stewart, of Oil City, many special cousins, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John Staab, and his maternal grandparents, George and Bonnie Stewart.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 W. Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held at Rockland United Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Road, Kennerdell, PA, 16374, on Monday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Dan Anthony officiating.

Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting HuffFuneral.com.