Melvin C. Bergstrom, 88, passed away, Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1931, in Titusville, a son of Carl Bergstrom and Beatrice Ross Bergstrom.

He enjoyed farming and was a 25 year post member of the American Legion Post 368 in Titusville.

On Oct. 2, 1952, Melvin was enlisted to the United States Army and served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 2, 1954, as a Sergeant Combat Medic.

Melvin is survived by his children, Tim Bergstrom, of Titusville, John Bergstrom, of Erie, Cheryl McCrea, of Ohio, and Teresa Bergstrom, of Erie; and a brother, James Bergstrom, of Titusville and his first wife, Mary Bergstrom, of Erie.

He was preceded in death by a his parents; a son, Melvin C. Bergstrom Jr.; and two brothers, Bob and Bill Bergstrom.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m., at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery in Pleasantville.

Family and friends are welcome to join in a Celebration of Melvin’s Life on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville.

Memorial donations in Melvin’s memory can be made to the American Legion Post 368, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, PA, 16354.