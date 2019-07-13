Rheva C. Chapman, 91 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Posted: Saturday, July 13, 2019 5:00 am

Rheva C. Chapman, age 91, of DuBois, Pennsylvania, died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on July 31, 1927, in East Hickory, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence (Himes) LaShure.

She was married to George E. Chapman. He preceded her in death on Feb. 20, 2003.

Rheva was a homemaker. She attended DuBois First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gideon International Auxiliary. She enjoyed making and selling country folk art, and helping her daughter at Narrows Creek Bed and Breakfast and Country Store.

Rheva is survived by her daughter (Linda Shaffer and her husband, Henry, of DuBois, Pennsylvania), her son (Gary Chapman and his wife, Sandy, of Lavon, Texas), five grandchildren (Joshua, Isaac and Solomon Shaffer; and Jeremy Chapman and Stacey Deamer), nine great-grandchildren, one niece and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters (Naomi and Marilyn).

There will be no public visitation

A Celebration of Life Service for Rheva Chapman will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at Tri County Church, Route 255 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, 5801.

Memorials may be placed with Won by One to Jamaica, 296 Treasure Lake, DuBois, PA, 15801, and/or Rockwall Pets Animal Rescue, 308 Derrick Dr., Royce City, TX, 75189.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

