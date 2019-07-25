Kelly A. Thompson, 47 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Kelly A. Thompson, 47

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 5:00 am

Ms. Kelly A. Thompson, 47, of Pleasantville, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 1:15 a.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Kelly was born on Sept. 16, 1971, in Union City to Bruce A. and Mary Drissel Nelson.

She attended Titusville schools and was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1989.

Kelly was a supervisor at Homer Wood for 16 years.

She enjoyed being in her “lady cave,” being active on Facebook and playing Word Chum. She loved peanut M&M’s and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Kelly is survived by her mother Mary Nelson, of Titusville; a son Timothy Thompson and wife, Kristen, of Grand Valley, and a daughter Stefanie Thompson, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Kaylan and Travis Thompson, of Grand Valley; two sisters Christy Young and husband, Josh, of Titusville, and Tammy Edwards and companion, Daryl Callen, of Titusville; a nephew Nathan Young, of Titusville; and her former husband Timothy Thompson and wife, Tina, of Utica.

She was preceded in death by her father, and brother in law Alfred W. Edwards II.

No calling hours will be observed.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Pleasantville V.F.D. on Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Inurnment will be at Curry Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108 Franklin, Pa., 16323, or http://www.kirtlandcancerfoundation.org/support.html.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

