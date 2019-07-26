Mrs. Edna Mae Covell, 94, of Titusville, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Pleasantville on Oct. 2, 1924, to the late Elmer and Grace Lowers Anthony.

She graduated from Pleasantville High School, Class of 1942.

Edna married Harold Covell on July 10, 1944, in Titusville. He preceded her in death on May 3, 1976. She helped Harold build the home that she lived in for 65 years.

She worked at the A&P Grocery store, Coburn’s Bakery, Advance Dry Cleaners, and for several years helped care for the elderly in their homes.

Edna enjoyed camping, bird watching, traveling, crocheting and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Dempsey, of Meadville; a son, Daniel Covell and wife, Shelley, of Titusville; a son-in-law, Chris Whitman, of Centerville; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Grace Corey, Elma Zaremba, both of Titusville, and Jane Mitchell, of North East; three brothers, George Anthony, of Titusville, Larry Anthony and wife, Bobbi, of Mill Village, and Harold Anthony, of Pleasantville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marilyn “Katie” Whitman and a son, Roger Covell; a great-grandson, Joshua Dempsey; two sisters, Iona Vanderhoof and Vivian Anthony; five brothers, Lawrence, Walter, Robert, Lloyd, and David Anthony; and a son-in-law, Theodore Dempsey.

Friends and family may call at the Hennes-Garrett Funeral Home, 203 E. Main St., Titusville, on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral service to follow with Rev. William Hopkins officiating.

Interment will be in Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354.

Condolences can be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.