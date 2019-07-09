Robert R. ‘Bo’ Fulmer, 62 - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Robert R. ‘Bo’ Fulmer, 62

Posted: Tuesday, July 9, 2019 5:00 am

Robert R. “Bo” Fulmer, 62, of West Mifflin, formerly of Oil City, died on July 4, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Wright); loving father of Robert J. “Mr. Cool” (Kristina) Saxon, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Brandon “Sparky” Fulmer, of West Mifflin, and Nicholas “Skooch” Fulmer, of West Mifflin; brother of Peggy (DiEisi) Johns, Katherine Fulmer, Jane McCracken, Floyd, Tony, Bill, Ted Fulmer, Ricky, Chuck Tucker and the late Jean Sprohar and Robert Black; cherished grandfather to Connor “Bullseye” and Ava. He is also survived by extended family John “Pudge” Johnson, Brenda (Johnson) Lauer, Sherry Beach, Kathy Boyle and Gregory Johnson, and the late Barbara Johnson.

Robert was a member of Holy Spirit R.C. Church, a U.S. army veteran and a bus driver for the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

Bo enjoyed playing the guitar and making and playing native American flutes. He lived for riding motorcycles and loved to go camping with his family and target shooting. Bo loved working with his hands and building things.

Friends received on Thursday and Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at Green Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lincoln Place, 1222 Muldowney Ave., Lincoln Place, PA, 15207.

 Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, at 10 a.m., in Holy Spirit R.C. Church, West Mifflin.

Posted in on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 5:00 am.

