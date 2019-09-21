Jack Tanner - Titusville Herald: Obituaries

Jack Tanner

Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 5:00 am

Jack Tanner

There will be a celebration of life for Jack Tanner on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Titusville American Legion 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville.
Posted in on Saturday, September 21, 2019 5:00 am.

