There will be a celebration of life for Jack Tanner on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Titusville American Legion 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville.
Posted: Saturday, September 21, 2019 5:00 am
Posted in Obituaries on Saturday, September 21, 2019 5:00 am.
