Fletcher Roy Millmore, of Titusville, died in his home on Aug. 12, 2019.

Fletcher was born in El Paso, Texas, on Nov. 1, 1946, to Helen Millmore and Fletcher Millmore. He was raised by Fletcher P. Millmore and Evelyn M. Millmore.

After attending college at Carnegie Mellon University, Fletcher married his late wife, Marcia Millmore, on June 26, 1968. The couple moved to Titusville in 1975, and Fletcher soon built a business as a mechanic specializing in classic foreign cars. He was a loving father, husband and friend, and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his daughter, Maureen Millmore; half-sisters Bonnie Millmore and Cindy Sherfey; half-brother Dirk Millmore; niece Katherine Stuart (and grand-niece Lillian Klomp); and nephew Patrick Stuart.

Per Fletcher’s wishes, no funeral services will be held. For those who wish to honor his memory, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy, to recognize his love for nature. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.