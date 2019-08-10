Mr. John “Jack” W. Tanner, 74, of West Spring Street, Titusville, passed away on Thursday evening, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

Jack was born on Jan. 17, 1945, in Akron, Ohio.

He married Bernice Thomas on Aug. 24, 1963, at Titusville First Baptist Church.

Jack was formerly employed by Dailey and Kocan Auto, Bob Cron Motors, and Northwest Motors. He then became an independent truck driver and a broker/dispatcher representing trucks locally and across the United States. He retired in 2007.

He was a member of the Moose Family Center 84 and the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion.

Jack was an avid drag racer in many states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Floria and Michigan, as well as a member of the NHRA.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice, of Titusville; two sons, Randy Tanner, and Shaun Tanner and wife, Loni Lynn, of Titusville; two grandsons, Evan and Cory Tanner, of Cambridge Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Wright Tanner, and brother, Richard Tanner.

No calling hours are being observed. A memorial service will be conducted for family and friends at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 406 W. Oak St., Titusville, PA, 16354, Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, 113 E. Central Ave., Titusville, PA, 16354 or your local American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.