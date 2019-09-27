George S. Mehalko, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 3:25 PM at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

George was born on March 5, 1928 in Conneautville to the late Charles and Emma Tkach Mehalko. He married Jean Proper on Feb. 14, 1953, in at Chapmanville. She preceded him in death on July 3, 2019.

He was a graduate of Cambridge Springs High School.

George worked for 35 years at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel Corp. where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He also drove school bus for many years for Townville Schools.

He attended the Chapmanville Community Church and was a member of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Dept. for 52 years and was a Forest Fire Warden for 40 years. He enjoyed spending winters with his wife in Florida for more than 30 years and being on their boat on Conneaut Lake. George was a jack of all trades, a great story teller, and loved being with his family and friends.

George is survived by a son, Tom Peebles and Amy Ziegler, of Oil City, and a daughter, Sonia Herz and husband, Steve, of Danville, California; two grandsons, Nathaniel Herz and wife, Kristi, and Jason Herz and wife, Cassie; three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Madison, and Nolan Herz; two sisters, Mary Barnes, of Meadville, and Evelyn Hoppenstand, of Apollo Beach, Florida; two brothers Vince Mehalko, of Meadville, and John Mehalko and wife, Lisa, of Albion, Pennsylvania; special friends Raymond and Jayne Cooper of Cooperstown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Charles Mehalko.

