Mr. Richard A. Rectenwald, 92, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief illness.

He was born in Titusville on July 6, 1927, to the late Richard Rectenwald and Savilla Smith Rectenwald Simon.

Richard graduated from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having proudly served from 1945 to 1947.

Richard married Georgiana “Georgie” Hall on Oct. 22, 1955, at St. Titus Church. She preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2013.

He worked as a stockbroker.

Richard was a life member of St. Titus Church.

He enjoyed gardening, growing gladiolus, and woodworking.

Richard is survived by three children, Dr. Richard Rectenwald Jr. and wife,, Nancy, of Pittsburgh, David Rectenwald and wife, Amy, of Titusville, and Fay Jarrett and husband, Jeff, of Seville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Bridget Powers and husband, Scott, Katie Morgan and husband, Tim, Jim Rectenwald, John Rectenwald, Sarah Rectenwald, Amanda Gervais and husband, Zach, Andy Rectenwald and wife, Katie, Ed Rectenwald, Jeffrey Jarrett, Chris Jarrett, and Andrew Jarrett; three step-grandchildren, Robbie, Ginger and Charlie Woods; four great-grandchildren, and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Pappert, and a brother, Jack Rectenwald.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at 10 a.m., at St. Titus Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, with Father Walter E. Packard officiating.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Titus Endowment Fund, 513 W. Main St., Titusville, PA, 16354. Condolence may be left for the family at garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville.